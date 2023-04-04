Raleigh County will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday at noon to commemorate becoming the state’s 13th to implement a Family Treatment Court.
The event will be at noon in the Ceremonial Courtroom, second floor, Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main St., Beckley.
Family Treatment Court serves individuals with substance use disorders who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases. The courts are designed to return children to a safer home environment and achieve permanency faster and more effectively than traditional methods.
The vision of the Raleigh County Family Treatment Court is to partner with families and communities to provide guided support through swift and immediate interventions that facilitate attachment, family empowerment, recovery, and reunification to ensure the safety, well-being, and permanency of West Virginia families.
The primary goal of the treatment court is to provide services and support to parents who wish to achieve lifelong recovery while being able to safely parent their children.
The community is invited to view the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.