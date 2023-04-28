kanawha county, w.va. — One person has died and several others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash along the West Virginia Turnpike.
Dispatchers were told about the wreck just after 4 p.m. Friday. It happened at mile marker 83.5, which is near the southbound toll booth of Interstate 77.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate were closed after the wreck.
The condition of the others involved in the wreck was not reported.
– MetroNews
