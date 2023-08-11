An Ohio woman died Thursday from a wreck on Interstate 77, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.
Cpl. R.L. Paynter assisted by Cpl. B.D. Gillespie responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-77 near the 51.5-mile marker, between Beckley and Pax.
According to the press release, Theresa Stamer, 49, of Riverside, Ohio, was traveling north on I-77 with her daughter. Stamer ran off the left roadway edge and immediately steered right. She crossed both lanes and struck the guard rail. Her vehicle then began to spin out of control and came to rest in the roadway.
Stamer’s vehicle was then stuck by a tractor-trailer. She was transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
Stamer’s daughter was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for minor injuries and is expected to recover.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured and refused medical treatment.
The investigators determined the sequence of events by reviewing video captured by the tractor-trailer’s camera system. The investigators also learned the driver of the tractor-trailer could not avoid striking Stamer’s vehicle. The status of this investigation is complete.
