charleston, w.va. – Jeffrey Lee Ward Jr., 31, of Bellaire, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release, for traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court records, Ward traveled from Ohio to Parkersburg, W.Va., on Feb. 4, 2022, to meet an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in order to engage in sexual activity including sexual intercourse. Ward had been communicating with the individual via an instant messaging app. Ward used the app to send a photo of his genitalia to the individual. When Ward showed up at their arranged meeting location, he was arrested.
Ward was previously convicted of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Belmont County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court on May 18, 2015, and failure to register as a sex offender in Nicholas County, W.Va., Magistrate Court on Sept. 1, 2021.
