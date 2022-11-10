charleston, w.va. – Scott Edward Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to five years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Snook admitted to possessing a HiPoint, Model C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Charleston on Aug.t 3, 2020. Snook further admitted to possessing a .22-caliber rifle that had been modified to be less than 26 inches in length on the same date.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Snook had a felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver heroin in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Nov. 14, 2017.
