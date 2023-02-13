huntington, w.va. – Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was sentenced Monday to nine years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for crimes arising from a drug-related June 2021 shootout in Huntington.
According to court records, Jeffreys spoke by phone with Jacob Benjamin Loper, 21, an inmate at Western Regional Jail on June 14, 2021. The inmate asked Jeffreys to go to a Huntington residence and retrieve a quantity of suboxone that belonged to the inmate but was in the possession of another person. Jeffreys told the inmate he would be carrying a loaded Bersa Thunder .380-caliber Combat pistol while retrieving the drugs.
When Jeffreys and another individual arrived at the Huntington residence, a shootout occurred before Jeffreys could recover the drugs. After the shooting, Jeffreys made another recorded phone call with the inmate and admitted to his role in the shooting.
Several days later, Jeffreys was arrested and admitted to his role in the shooting.
Jeffreys pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
Loper pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute suboxone and conspiracy to use a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Loper was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on May 9, 2022.
