charleston, w.va. – Brandon Ellis Gates, 37, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing methamphetamine.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on July 12, 2022, of a vehicle driven by Gates on Interstate 77 in Jackson County.
Gates possessed approximately four pounds of methamphetamine found during the officer’s search of the vehicle. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and was 93 percent pure.
