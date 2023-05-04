CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thomas Matthew Blankenship, 39, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court records, law enforcement officers arrested Blankenship on June 10, 2022, on a warrant as he left a residence in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County, W.Va. After handcuffing Blankenship, officers found approximately 95 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and a loaded Smith and Wesson, model M&P 9 Shield, 9mm semi-automatic pistol on him.
Blankenship admitted that he possessed the drugs and intended to distribute them. Blankenship further admitted that he possessed the pistol to protect himself, the drugs, and any money from selling the drugs.
Blankenship has an extensive criminal history that includes numerous prior felony convictions for felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Blankenship is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $5.25 million fine.
