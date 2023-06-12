Officials continued searching an abandoned mine, near the Rock View/Skin Fork area, Monday evening for a missing Wyoming County man.
David Hess, 50, was reported missing June 11.
Hess’ family led authorities to his ATV parked near the mine entrance, according to the Pineville Police Department, which is leading the investigation.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance.
A mine rescue team from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is part of the search effort, according to officials.
Wyoming County Emergency Services was also at the site Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.