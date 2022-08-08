A Nigerian national pleaded guilty Monday to receipt of stolen money in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million.
According to court documents and statements made in court, John Nassy, 29, admitted to participating in the scheme from June 2018 until at least May 2019 while he attended college in Huntington.
Other members of the conspiracy created online false personas and contacted victims via email, text messaging or online dating and social media websites.
The conspirators sought to induce the victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with various false personas.
The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas. Nassy admitted that he let victims transfer at least $148,000 to his bank accounts that he knew was from unlawful activity.
Nassy further admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited in his accounts, he kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via the Zelle digital payments network. Nassy also transferred money to bank accounts located in Nigeria.
Nassy is among 10 men charged in four separate indictments with various fraud-related crimes in connection with the scheme.
Six co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Charges remain pending against the other co-defendants. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Nassy is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Nassy also agrees that he owes $148,000 in restitution.
