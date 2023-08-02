CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Shawn K. Bever, 45, of Craigsville, was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers investigating the illegal shooting of a bear encountered Bever on Nov. 17, 2021, outside his Craigsville residence. Officers saw an ATI .22-caliber pistol in Bever’s side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, parked on the property. Winchester .22-caliber ammunition was recovered from Bever’s pants pocket. Bever admitted to possessing the firearm and ammunition.
Bever was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in Nicholas County Circuit Court on Nov. 14, 2011.
