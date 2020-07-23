Nicholas County man charged with murder following shooting death of his father

birch river— Nicholas County police say a Putnam County man shot and killed his father on the side of U.S. Route 19 Tuesday evening.
Nicholas County sheriff’s deputies arrested David Allen Stover Jr., 22, of Poca, after he allegedly killed David Allen Stover, 41, of Birch River Tuesday evening at around 6:15 p.m.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, that during an altercation “David Allen Stover Jr. did use a firearm and he did shoot and kill his father on the side of the road on U.S. Route 19 in Birch River.”
Stover is charged with murder. He’s being held in the Central Regional Jail without bail.