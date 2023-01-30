dille, w.va. — Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River in Nicholas County has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of his brother, Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward, in Clay County.

According to a press release from state police troopers, the two men were arguing over stolen property when Zachary shot his brother in the chest. Cory died a short time later.

The shooting happened on Youngs Monument Road.

Zachary was transported to Central Regional Jail to await further court proceedings. He is being held without bail.

– By The Register-Herald

