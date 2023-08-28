The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm: Mercer Street
Animal call unknown: Ewart Avenue
Assist other department: Neville Street, 400 block Burmeister Avenue, Stanaford Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Elm Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Chert Lane
Burglar alarm: Harper Park Drive, Thornwood Lane, South Kanawha Street (Black Knight Country Club)
Burglary in progress: Coponiti Street
Chest pain: E Street
Civil matter: College Avenue, Hager Street
Drug violation in progress: Stanaford Road, 100 block New River Town Center
Extra patrol: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Neville Street (Chase Bank), 400 block Neville Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), Harper Road (Quality Inn), North Eisenhower Road (Sheetz), 400 block 3rd Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road
Follow-up call: Harper Road
Four-wheeler: Woodlawn Avenue
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: 1800 block Harper Road
Larceny: Beckley Crossing
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: 400 block North Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road
Prowler: Wilson Street
Reckless driver: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Plaza
Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Stolen property: Stanaford Drive
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: Hager Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Glenn Avenue and Orchard Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails
Traffic light problem: North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing, Beckley Crossing and North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General) (2), Harper Road (Go Mart (Harper Heights), South Fayette Street (Family Dollar) (2), 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue (2), Maxwell Hill Road and Teel Road (2), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Chase Bank), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road (Kroger)
Unresponsive: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Temple Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
