The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Prince Street

Bike patrol: 200 block Main Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, New Jersey Avenue

Burglary in progress: Fairlawn Avenue

Burglary not in progress: Hodges Street

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ringleben Street, Hillpark Drive, Mercer Street, Harper Road

Civil assist: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Wickham Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic violence petition served: Dock Street, Mankin Avenue, Lewis Ritchie Drive

Drug violation in progress: Hunter Street

Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 500 block Neville Street (4), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Patch Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 200 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Teel Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue

Foot patrol: 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block Main Street (4)

Found property: Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street

Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive

Harassing phone call: Pine Lodge Road

Hostage situation: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Intoxicated person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Juvenile problems: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Barber Avenue

K9 unit request: 500 block Neville Street, Adair Street

Larceny: F Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: South Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)

Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Person down: Massey Street, Beckley Plaza

Residence check: Quarry Street

Road hazard: Harper Road

Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road

School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Crescent Road, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing, North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Special assignment: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: Mercer Street

Threats: Main Street

Traffic problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Adair Street

Traffic stop: F Street and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street and Virginia Street

Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Unresponsive: Harper Road

Unwanted person: Harper Road (ABLC), Hylton Lane, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle disabled: 100 block Pikeview Drive

Warrant served: Lewis Ritchie Drive

911 hangup: North Eisenhower Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

