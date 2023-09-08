The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Prince Street
Bike patrol: 200 block Main Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, New Jersey Avenue
Burglary in progress: Fairlawn Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Hodges Street
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ringleben Street, Hillpark Drive, Mercer Street, Harper Road
Civil assist: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Wickham Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Dock Street, Mankin Avenue, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Drug violation in progress: Hunter Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 500 block Neville Street (4), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Patch Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 200 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Teel Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Foot patrol: 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block Main Street (4)
Found property: Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street
Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive
Harassing phone call: Pine Lodge Road
Hostage situation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Intoxicated person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Juvenile problems: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Barber Avenue
K9 unit request: 500 block Neville Street, Adair Street
Larceny: F Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: South Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: Massey Street, Beckley Plaza
Residence check: Quarry Street
Road hazard: Harper Road
Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Crescent Road, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing, North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Special assignment: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: Mercer Street
Threats: Main Street
Traffic problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Adair Street
Traffic stop: F Street and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street and Virginia Street
Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Unresponsive: Harper Road
Unwanted person: Harper Road (ABLC), Hylton Lane, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Pikeview Drive
Warrant served: Lewis Ritchie Drive
911 hangup: North Eisenhower Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.