The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)
Assault already occurred: 500 block Ewart Avenue, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 1400 Maxwell Hill Road
Barking dog: Larew Avenue and Earhart Street
Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Breaking and entering in progress: 213 S. Heber St.
Burglar alarm: 1406 Harper Road (West Virginia Mountaineer Real Estate), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight municipal park), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police shooting range), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Burglary in progress: 401 Park Ave.
Child abuse/neglect: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)
Civil matter: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Domestic: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Drug investigation: Rails to Trails
Extra patrol: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 400 block Scott Avenue
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Travelers Lane
Foot patrol: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2)
Kidnapping: Mount Hope
Larceny: 300 E. C St.
Lost property: 205 Terrill St. (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Person down: 200 Beckley Plaza (Schewels)
Reckless driver: 100 block South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Shots fired: 100 block Northwestern Avenue
Suspicious activity: 2130 Harpr Road (Microtel Inn), 110 Lancaster St.
Suspicious person: 205 Terrill St.
Suspicious vehicle: 215 N. Eisenhower Drive, 205 Terrill St.
Threats: 131 Mercer St.
Traffic stop: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Ragland Road, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Clark Street, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1414 N. Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing, 2300 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and South Jackson Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road, 100 block Westwood Drive
Unwanted person: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Gomart), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Vagrant: 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank)
Warrant served: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
911 hangup: 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson), 205 Terrill St.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.