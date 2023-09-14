The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to locate: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Beckley Avenue
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street (2)
Check welfare: Allen Avenue, Pinewood Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil assist: South Oakwood Avenue
Civil matter: Johnstown Road, Harper Road
Domestic: Larew Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), 100 block Hunter Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (uptown) (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 400 block 3rd Avenue, 204 S. Heber St., 200 block Christopher Drive, 128 S. Heber St. (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Patch Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: 100 block Nathan Street (2), 200 block Main Street (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Found property: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Four-wheeler: 1 Rails to Trails, 700 block South Kanawha Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: Ragland Road, South Kanawha Street
Larceny: Rural Acres Drive, Nebraska Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Temple Street, Main Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Burgess Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 0 block Nell Jean Square
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 400 block 3rd Avenue
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive
Robbery previously occurred: North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 4th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive, 300 block South Heber Street, 300 block Prince Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 402 2nd St. (Creager Tire), 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddars), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 200 block Neville Street, Harper Road and West Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pine Lodge Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, 400 block 2nd Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, East Prince Street and North Kanawha Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), West Neville Street and Reservoir Road
Trespassing: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Unresponsive: New River Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Vagrant: Fulton Avenue
Vandalism: North Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle disabled: Sunset Drive
Vehicle towed: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 Virginia St.
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
