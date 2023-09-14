The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to locate: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve warrant: Beckley Avenue

Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street (2)

Check welfare: Allen Avenue, Pinewood Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil assist: South Oakwood Avenue

Civil matter: Johnstown Road, Harper Road

Domestic: Larew Avenue, Ewart Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), 100 block Hunter Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (uptown) (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 400 block 3rd Avenue, 204 S. Heber St., 200 block Christopher Drive, 128 S. Heber St. (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Patch Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Foot patrol: 100 block Nathan Street (2), 200 block Main Street (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Found property: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Four-wheeler: 1 Rails to Trails, 700 block South Kanawha Street

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9 unit request: Ragland Road, South Kanawha Street

Larceny: Rural Acres Drive, Nebraska Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Temple Street, Main Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Burgess Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 0 block Nell Jean Square

Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 400 block 3rd Avenue

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive

Robbery previously occurred: North Eisenhower Drive

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 4th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive, 300 block South Heber Street, 300 block Prince Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 402 2nd St. (Creager Tire), 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddars), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 200 block Neville Street, Harper Road and West Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pine Lodge Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, 400 block 2nd Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, East Prince Street and North Kanawha Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), West Neville Street and Reservoir Road

Trespassing: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)

Unresponsive: New River Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road

Vagrant: Fulton Avenue

Vandalism: North Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle disabled: Sunset Drive

Vehicle towed: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 Virginia St.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

