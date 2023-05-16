The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Wilkes Avenue
Assist other department: Russell Street, Campbell Street
Burglar alarm: Orchard Avenue, Johnstown Road
Check welfare: Prince Street, Harper Road
Civil assist: 3rd Avenue
Civil matter: Front Street
Disturbance: 10th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Neville Street
Drug investigation: Sheridan Avenue and Vine Street
Drug violation in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Escort: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2 Rails to Trails, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block 4th Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Patch Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s downtown), 100 block Galleria Plaza, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street
Fight: Elkins Street
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: Sheridan Avenue and Vine Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Mankin Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Missing person: Antonio Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive, Carter Street and Charles Street
Reckless driver: Ritter Drive
Search warrant: East Prince Street
Shots fired: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl’s), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: North Fayette Street, Rails to Trails
Suspicious person: New River Town Center, Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road and North Vance Drive, Carter Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: Williams Street
Traffic stop: 100 block New River Town Center, 1500 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 block 2nd Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Hubbard Street and Elm Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block Market Road, West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, 134 Harper Park Drive (Comfort Inn), 700 block South Kanawha Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Ragland Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, 2000 block Harper Road (2), 813 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chambers Oil), 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 507 S. Kanawha St. (Hogan Hall), F Street and Cannaday Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Unpaid cab fare: Bibb Avenue
Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue
Vagrant: Austin Avenue
Wanted person: Virginia Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Mankin Avenue
III record check: 308 Ned Payne Drive (new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office)
911 hangup: South Eisenhower Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Sophia, Midway
Burglary in progress: Shady Spring, Crab Orchard
Extra patrol: Beckley
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Beckley, Daniels
Parking complaint: Beckley
Prowler: Blue Jay
Reckless driver: Coal City
Suspicious activity: Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Traffic stop: Beckley (2), Eccles
Unwanted person: Beaver, Harper Heights
Vandalism/destruction of property: Sophia (2)
Vehicle fire: Cool Ridge
