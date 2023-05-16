The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Wilkes Avenue

Assist other department: Russell Street, Campbell Street

Burglar alarm: Orchard Avenue, Johnstown Road

Check welfare: Prince Street, Harper Road

Civil assist: 3rd Avenue

Civil matter: Front Street

Disturbance: 10th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Neville Street

Drug investigation: Sheridan Avenue and Vine Street

Drug violation in progress: South Eisenhower Drive

Escort: North Eisenhower Drive

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2 Rails to Trails, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block 4th Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Patch Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s downtown), 100 block Galleria Plaza, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street

Fight: Elkins Street

Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive

Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9 unit request: Sheridan Avenue and Vine Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Mankin Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Missing person: Antonio Avenue

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive, Carter Street and Charles Street

Reckless driver: Ritter Drive

Search warrant: East Prince Street

Shots fired: North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl’s), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: North Fayette Street, Rails to Trails

Suspicious person: New River Town Center, Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road and North Vance Drive, Carter Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: Williams Street

Traffic stop: 100 block New River Town Center, 1500 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 block 2nd Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Hubbard Street and Elm Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block Market Road, West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, 134 Harper Park Drive (Comfort Inn), 700 block South Kanawha Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Ragland Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, 2000 block Harper Road (2), 813 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chambers Oil), 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 507 S. Kanawha St. (Hogan Hall), F Street and Cannaday Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive

Unpaid cab fare: Bibb Avenue

Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue

Vagrant: Austin Avenue

Wanted person: Virginia Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Mankin Avenue

III record check: 308 Ned Payne Drive (new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office)

911 hangup: South Eisenhower Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brandishing: Shady Spring

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Sophia, Midway

Burglary in progress: Shady Spring, Crab Orchard

Extra patrol: Beckley

Fraud: Beckley

Larceny: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Beckley, Daniels

Parking complaint: Beckley

Prowler: Blue Jay

Reckless driver: Coal City

Suspicious activity: Stanaford

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Traffic stop: Beckley (2), Eccles

Unwanted person: Beaver, Harper Heights

Vandalism/destruction of property: Sophia (2)

Vehicle fire: Cool Ridge

