The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 134 Industrial Drive, South Vance Drive, Mills Avenue
Burglary in progress: 2nd Street
Burglary not in progress: Hager Street
Check welfare: 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive
Civil assist: Gregory Street
Civil matter: 3rd Avenue
Destruction of property: Mercer Street
Domestic: Mercer Street, Maxwell Hill Road
Disturbance: Virginia Street
Driving under the influence: 1706 Harper Road (Comac)
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Embezzlement: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), South Hebert Street and Earwood Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2970 Robert C. Byrd (Dollar General), 2 Rails to Trails, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1900 block Harper Road
Found property: 235 North Eisenhower Drive (Boost Mobile)
K9 unit request: Harper Road, 100 Hylton Lane
Lous music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Noise complaint: Wilkes Avenue
Open container: South Kanawha Street
Open door/window: City Avenue
Overdose: South Oakwood Avenue, Virginia Street
Parking complaint: Hartley Avenue and Bostic Avenue
Person down: 404 3rd Avenue (Little General)
Reckless driver: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Residence check: 2307 South Kanawha Street
Runaway juvenile: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: 628 Carriage Drive, Ewart Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2)
Suspicious activity: City Avenue
Suspicious person: Russell Street, East C. Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Central Avenue, South Fayette Street and F. Street, 2004 Harper Road (Shell), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 1 Park Avenue (City National Bank), 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 2nd Avenue and 1st Street, South Fayette Street and E. Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, 269 North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Ragland Road, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Ewart Avenue
Warrant served: 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart Beckley), 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
911 hangup: Harper Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
