The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm: 1700 block Harper Road
Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive
Assault in progress: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart Beckley)
Attempted breaking and entering: 311 South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League)
Breaking and entering not in progress: 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama)
Burglar alarm: 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut), 1703 South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries), 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 200 Tally Ho Drive
Check welfare: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, Sisson Street, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Driving under the influence investigate: South Kanawha Street and Main Street
Drug investigation: 200 block 3rd Avenue
Extra Patrol: 100 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 360 Prince Street (New River Transit), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block Temple Street, 100 block Patch Street, 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 1900 block Harper Road
Intoxicated person: 327 Neville Street (Cheers)
K9 unit request: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4026 Robert C. Byrd Drive (U-Haul Storage), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Locust Street
Larceny: Beckley Crossing, 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and Johnstown Road
Noise complaint: Ewart Avenue
Open container: South Fayette Street
Overdose: Burgess Street
Panic/hold alarm: 100 Beckwood Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)
Parking violation: Hull Street and Quesenberry Street
Possible driving under the influence: Dry Hill Road and Harper Road, 995 South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Prostitution: 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street
Reckless driver: Harper Road
Residence check: Earwood Street (2)
Special assignment: 1220 Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4)
Suspicious activity: Mason Street (Alexander Lane), 2130 Harper Road (Microtel Inn)
Suspicious person: Woodlawn Avenue and Alaska Avenue, South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart AVenue, Frontier Street, South Vance Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Alaska Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street, South Heber Street
Threats: Adkins Street
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Locust Street, 4026 Robert C. Byrd Drive (U-Haul Storage), 100 1st Avenue, 662 Johnstown Road (Little General), 100 block Crescent Road, 100 block West Neville Street, 400 block 3rd Avenue, South Fayette Street and E. Street, 1910 Harper Road (Sonic Drive-In), 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), 200 block Virginia Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Warrant served: Harper Road, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
911 Hangup: Mason Street, 269 North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
