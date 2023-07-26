The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Neville Street

Assault in progress: South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: 309 Beckley Plaza (A+ Rentals), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight municipal park)

Check welfare: 300 block Johnstown Road, Grey Flats Road, South Vance Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Larew Avenue, Smoot Avenue

Deceased/found body: Jennings Street

Disturbance: City Avenue

Domestic: F Street

Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive

Drug violation in progress: Seaver Lane, Harper Road

Electronic sex crimes: Neville Street

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), Johnstown Road and Kiser Street (police garage), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza

Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing

Found property: Neville Street

Intoxicated person: South Kanawha Street, New River Town Center

Juvenile problems: East Prince Street and East Main Street

K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: Fairview Avenue, Neville Street

Litter: Nimitz Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: Westmoreland Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Grove Avenue and South Fayette Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1009 W. Neville St. (Emmanuel Baptist Church)

Noise complaint: 8th Street

Open door/window: Hargrove Street

Panhandling: Harper Road

Possible driving under the influence: Mohican Lane

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)

Special assignment: 2400 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Barkers Junkyard), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Suspicious activity: Washington Street, Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: Harper Road, Beckley Plaza

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, South Meadows Street

Traffic light problem: North Kanawha Street and Prince Street

Traffic problem: Harper Road and Pikeview Drive

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, 300 block East Prince Street, Stanaford Road and Woodcrest Drive, 624 Stanaford Road (Window World), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., High School Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Fulton Avenue

Trespassing: Main Street

Unwanted person: South Heber Street, South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 2nd Avenue

III Record check: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Attempted breaking and entering: White Oak

Burglar alarm: Daniels

Destruction of property: Glen Morgan

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Glen White

Extra patrol: Bradley

Harassing phone call: Sandlick

Harassment: Fairdale

Intoxicated person: Daniels

Larceny: Dry Hill, Beaver

Motorcycle complaint: Sprague

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Sophia

Possible driving under the influence: Daniels

Reckless driver: Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, White Oak

Threats: Crab Orchard, Maple Fork

Traffic stop: Bradley, Beckley, Glen Daniel, Daniels

Vandalism/destruction of property: Bradley

Wanted person: Odd

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video