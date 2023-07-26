The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Neville Street
Assault in progress: South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: 309 Beckley Plaza (A+ Rentals), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight municipal park)
Check welfare: 300 block Johnstown Road, Grey Flats Road, South Vance Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Larew Avenue, Smoot Avenue
Deceased/found body: Jennings Street
Disturbance: City Avenue
Domestic: F Street
Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Drug violation in progress: Seaver Lane, Harper Road
Electronic sex crimes: Neville Street
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), Johnstown Road and Kiser Street (police garage), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing
Found property: Neville Street
Intoxicated person: South Kanawha Street, New River Town Center
Juvenile problems: East Prince Street and East Main Street
K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: Fairview Avenue, Neville Street
Litter: Nimitz Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Westmoreland Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Grove Avenue and South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1009 W. Neville St. (Emmanuel Baptist Church)
Noise complaint: 8th Street
Open door/window: Hargrove Street
Panhandling: Harper Road
Possible driving under the influence: Mohican Lane
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 2400 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Barkers Junkyard), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Washington Street, Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Beckley Plaza
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, South Meadows Street
Traffic light problem: North Kanawha Street and Prince Street
Traffic problem: Harper Road and Pikeview Drive
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, 300 block East Prince Street, Stanaford Road and Woodcrest Drive, 624 Stanaford Road (Window World), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., High School Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Fulton Avenue
Trespassing: Main Street
Unwanted person: South Heber Street, South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 2nd Avenue
III Record check: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Attempted breaking and entering: White Oak
Burglar alarm: Daniels
Destruction of property: Glen Morgan
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Glen White
Extra patrol: Bradley
Harassing phone call: Sandlick
Harassment: Fairdale
Intoxicated person: Daniels
Larceny: Dry Hill, Beaver
Motorcycle complaint: Sprague
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Sophia
Possible driving under the influence: Daniels
Reckless driver: Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, White Oak
Threats: Crab Orchard, Maple Fork
Traffic stop: Bradley, Beckley, Glen Daniel, Daniels
Vandalism/destruction of property: Bradley
Wanted person: Odd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.