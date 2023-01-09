The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: 200 block Prince Street
Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 275 North Eisenhower Drive (Judys)
Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Lauren Avenue
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of Property: Beckley Avenue
Disturbance: Temple Street
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (Hotels), 128 South Heber Street, 100 Orchard Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1120 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, South Heber and Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 212 Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 2 Rails to Trails, 200 block 2nd Street, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street
Fire alarm: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Intoxicated person: South Heber Street and Neville Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1500 block South Kanawha Street
Prowler: Springdale Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue
Structure fire: Sunrise Avenue
Suspicious activity: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Lilly Street
Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Westwood Drive, Cova Street and Oakwood Avenue, 400 block 2nd Street, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4071 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Midstate Preowned), 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 300 block Stanaford Road, 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street, South Fayette Street and East Street, Beaver Avenue and Highland Street, Market Road and Pinewood Drive, 3797 Robert C. Byrd Drive (United Cycle). 1060 South Fayette Street (Family Dollar), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 100 block East Main Street, 200 block 2nd Street
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unresponsive: Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
Breaking and entering not in progress: Rhodell
Burglar alarm: Daniels, Beckley
Burglary in progress: Surveyor
Burglary not in progress: Fairdale, Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Sullivan
Extra patrol: Sullivan, Ghent (2), Clear Creek, Sullivan
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights
Reckless driver: Grandview
Shots fired: Eccles, Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beaver, Sprague
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Springs, Beaver
Traffic stop: Sweeneysburg, Bradley, Sophia (2), Mabscott
Unwanted person: Beckley
Vandalism/Destruction of Property: Harper Heights
911 Hangup: Cabell Heights
