The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call unknown: 200 block Prince Street

Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 275 North Eisenhower Drive (Judys)

Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Lauren Avenue

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of Property: Beckley Avenue

Disturbance: Temple Street

Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (Hotels), 128 South Heber Street, 100 Orchard Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1120 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, South Heber and Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 212 Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 2 Rails to Trails, 200 block 2nd Street, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street

Fire alarm: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)

Intoxicated person: South Heber Street and Neville Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1500 block South Kanawha Street

Prowler: Springdale Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley)

Shots fired: Ewart Avenue

Structure fire: Sunrise Avenue

Suspicious activity: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Lilly Street

Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Westwood Drive, Cova Street and Oakwood Avenue, 400 block 2nd Street, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4071 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Midstate Preowned), 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 300 block Stanaford Road, 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street, South Fayette Street and East Street, Beaver Avenue and Highland Street, Market Road and Pinewood Drive, 3797 Robert C. Byrd Drive (United Cycle). 1060 South Fayette Street (Family Dollar), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 100 block East Main Street, 200 block 2nd Street

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unresponsive: Robert C. Byrd Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Breaking and entering not in progress: Rhodell

Burglar alarm: Daniels, Beckley

Burglary in progress: Surveyor 

Burglary not in progress: Fairdale, Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Sullivan

Extra patrol: Sullivan, Ghent (2), Clear Creek, Sullivan

Intoxicated person: Beckley

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights

Reckless driver: Grandview

Shots fired: Eccles, Beckley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beaver, Sprague

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Springs, Beaver

Traffic stop: Sweeneysburg, Bradley, Sophia (2), Mabscott

Unwanted person: Beckley

Vandalism/Destruction of Property: Harper Heights

911 Hangup: Cabell Heights

