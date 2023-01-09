The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: Smoot Avenue, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Check welfare: Edwards Street
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road
Destruction of Property: 3rd Avenue, Croft Street
Disturbance: Autumn Lane, Clyde Street
Embezzlement: Harper Road
Escort: Neville Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Main Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3) 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz),
Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road
Fire alarm: Tolbert Street
Follow-up call: Harper Road, 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Intoxicated person:150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Autumn Lane
Joyriding: Fink Street
K9 unit request: 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Manor Drive, North Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 706 Hartley Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury:1100 block West Neville Street, 200 block Church Street
Parking violation: 100 block South Heber Street
Reckless driver: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway Juvenile: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: City Avenue and James Street
Stolen vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue and Westmoreland Street, 100 block Ragland Road, Beaver Avenue and South Kanawha Street, 300 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road and Harper Park Drive, Rural Acres Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive and Worley Road, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pine Lodge Road, 200 block Pine Lodge Road, 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and McCulloch Drive, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, 100 block Park Avenue
Unresponsive: Park Avenue
Unwanted person: Cross Street
Vagrant: North Eisenhower Drive, Adkins Street and West Neville Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), 3rd Avenue
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.