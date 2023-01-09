The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: 200 block South Heber Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street
Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive and Canyon Lane, Greenwood Drive
Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dias Floral), Maplewood Lane, Beckley Plaza (Mr. Tire)
Disturbance: Harper Road (Burger King)
Domestic: Coponiti Street, South Fayette Street
Drug investigation: 1st Avenue
Extra patrol: 300 block Orchard Avenue, Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments) (2), Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department garage), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (apartments), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Clyde Street, Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block G Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's in Beckley) (2), 1200 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Westmoreland Street, Prince Street (New River Transit)
Follow-up call: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley)
Foot patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Four-wheeler: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley)
Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Indecent exposure: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
K9 unit request: Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle leave scene: South Heber Street and McCreery Street, Temple Street
Obstructing: Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Possible driving under the influence: 100 Dry Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Crossroads Mall)
Prowler: North Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley) (3)
Suspicious activity: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 200 block 2nd Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Neville Street (Axe Hole)
Threats: 7th Street, Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Traffic stop: Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 2nd Street (Mad Hatters Club), Harper Road (Taco Bell), Rural Acres Drive and Elm Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Family Drive), South Kanawha Street (Memorial Baptist Church), Harper Road (Kroger Fuel Center), North Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), F Street and South Kanawha Street, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2100 block Harper Road, Industrial Drive and Meador Lane
Unconscious/syncope: South Fayette Street
Unwanted person: 2nd Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Wanted person: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Wild life complaint: 300 block Maxwell Hill Road
---
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.