The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to serve warrant: South Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)

Burglary in progress: Second Avenue (2), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist gym)

Burglary not in progress: Bair Street

Check welfare: Cannaday Street

Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Beckley Crossing

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic violence petition served: Northwestern Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley City Police Department garage), 100 block Terrill Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s in Beckley), 100 block Hargrove Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Patch Street, 241 Templeview Drive (The Place)

Fight: Armory Drive

Foot patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Fraud: Beckley Crossing

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: Clyde Street

Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1300 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Reckless driver: Harper Road and Lake Stephens Road, 400 block Raleigh Ridge Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley) (3)

Stolen property: South Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: Seventh Street

Suspicious person: Murray Street

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Bypass Plaza, Barber Avenue and South Fayette Street, Galleria Plaza

Threats: Stanaford Road

Traffic light problem: 2000 block Harper Road

Traffic stop: 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary board) Second Street and Second Avenue, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), South Kanawha Street and School Street, 300 block Stanaford Road

Overdose: Sandstone Drive, New River Town Center

Unwanted person: Stanaford Road

Vandalism/destruction of property: Lewis Ritchie Drive

911 hangup: Antonio Avenue, Locust Street

