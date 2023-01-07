The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve warrant: South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
Burglary in progress: Second Avenue (2), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist gym)
Burglary not in progress: Bair Street
Check welfare: Cannaday Street
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Beckley Crossing
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Northwestern Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley City Police Department garage), 100 block Terrill Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s in Beckley), 100 block Hargrove Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Patch Street, 241 Templeview Drive (The Place)
Fight: Armory Drive
Foot patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fraud: Beckley Crossing
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Clyde Street
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1300 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Reckless driver: Harper Road and Lake Stephens Road, 400 block Raleigh Ridge Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley) (3)
Stolen property: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Seventh Street
Suspicious person: Murray Street
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Bypass Plaza, Barber Avenue and South Fayette Street, Galleria Plaza
Threats: Stanaford Road
Traffic light problem: 2000 block Harper Road
Traffic stop: 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary board) Second Street and Second Avenue, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), South Kanawha Street and School Street, 300 block Stanaford Road
Overdose: Sandstone Drive, New River Town Center
Unwanted person: Stanaford Road
Vandalism/destruction of property: Lewis Ritchie Drive
911 hangup: Antonio Avenue, Locust Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.