The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brandishing: Hargrove Street
Burglar alarm: 20 Lark Place, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Woodforest Bank), Ringleben Street, Quarry Street
Burglary in progress: Pine Street
Business check: 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Raleigh General Hospital Beckley Campus)
Check welfare: 200 block Prince Street
Customer complaint: Hartley Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Withrow Loop, Hager Street
Extra patrol: 200 block Beckley Avenue (2), 100 block Beckley Avenue (3), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 223 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kim's Service Center), 200 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Main Street, 128 S. Heber St. (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 block Main Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 500 block Patch Street, 100 block Edwards Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 103 Earwood St.
Four-wheeler: 100 block South Fayette Street
Found property: Appalachian Drive
Harassing phone call: East Prince Street
K9 unit request: 1300 block Harper Road, Cova Street and Burgess Street, 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Raleigh General Hospital Beckley Campus)
Larceny: Industrial Drive
Lost/stolen registration: Stanaford Road
Loud music/noise: Harper Road, Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Missing person: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2300 block South Fayette Street
Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Maplewood Lane
Pedestrian hit: Harper Road
Residence check: 103 Earwood St., 128 Heber St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 150 New River Town Center (Save A Lot)
Special assignment: 104 Pershing Ave. (Mabscott Elementary), 412 Old Mill Road (Hollywood Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Suspicious activity: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious person: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 200 block 3rd Avenue
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street (2), West Neville Street and Reservoir Road, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block 3rd Avenue, Cova Street and Burgess Street
Transport juvenile: Stanaford Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.