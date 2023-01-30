The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to locate: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Area Regional Healthcare)

Attempt to serve warrant: Juniper Street

Breaking and entering in progress: 925 Ewart Avenue (Mohawk Power Sports)

Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing

Check welfare: 3rd Avenue, 2905 Robert C. Byrd (Go Mart Beckley)

Destruction of property: Sunset Drive

Domestic: Ewart Avenue, Ringleben Street

Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street

Driving under the influence investigation: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Beckley Plaza), 200 block North Kanawha Street (Across from Library)

Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Area Regional Healthcare)

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Earwood Street,  100 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 128 South Heber Street, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1330 block North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Nebraska Avenue

Follow-up call: Clyde Street

Found property: South Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street

Fraud: Mason Street

Harassment: 214 South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Temple Street

K9 unit request: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road and Huffman Street, 2400 block South Kanawha Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive and Elmridge Court

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road (2)

Overdose: Bypass Plaza and Ragland Road

Possible driving under the influence: E Street

Prowler: Harvey Street

Reckless driver: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2)

Shots fired: Mills Avenue and Patch Street

Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: 2 Rails to Trails (2), Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Threats:  South Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Prince Street, 601 South Oakwood Avenue (Whitman Exterminating), 300 block Pikeview Drive, 1300 block Harper Road, 105 Elm Street, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Ragland Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2400 block South Kanawha Street

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 269 North Eisenhower Drive (Little General)

Vagrant: E C Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: Ewart Avenue

Vehicle assist: Ewart Avenue

Warrant served: North Kanawha Street, Clyde Street

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

