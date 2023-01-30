The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to locate: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Area Regional Healthcare)
Attempt to serve warrant: Juniper Street
Breaking and entering in progress: 925 Ewart Avenue (Mohawk Power Sports)
Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing
Check welfare: 3rd Avenue, 2905 Robert C. Byrd (Go Mart Beckley)
Destruction of property: Sunset Drive
Domestic: Ewart Avenue, Ringleben Street
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street
Driving under the influence investigation: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Beckley Plaza), 200 block North Kanawha Street (Across from Library)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Area Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 128 South Heber Street, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1330 block North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Nebraska Avenue
Follow-up call: Clyde Street
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street
Fraud: Mason Street
Harassment: 214 South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Temple Street
K9 unit request: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road and Huffman Street, 2400 block South Kanawha Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive and Elmridge Court
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road (2)
Overdose: Bypass Plaza and Ragland Road
Possible driving under the influence: E Street
Prowler: Harvey Street
Reckless driver: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Kentucky Fried Chicken)
Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2)
Shots fired: Mills Avenue and Patch Street
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: 2 Rails to Trails (2), Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Prince Street, 601 South Oakwood Avenue (Whitman Exterminating), 300 block Pikeview Drive, 1300 block Harper Road, 105 Elm Street, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Ragland Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2400 block South Kanawha Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 269 North Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Vagrant: E C Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: Ewart Avenue
Vehicle assist: Ewart Avenue
Warrant served: North Kanawha Street, Clyde Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
