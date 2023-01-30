The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Domestic: Plumley Avenue

Driving under the influence investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Earwood Street, 500 block Neville Street (Uptown), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes) (2), 100 North Heights Drive, 1 Rails to Trails

Foot patrol: 500 block Nevill Street (Uptown)

Residence check: Johnston Street

Shots fired: Larew Avenue

Traffic stop: 320 City Avenue (Southeastern Chemical), 100 block North Vance Drive, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street (5 Corners)

Trespassing: South Heber Street

Unwanted person: 103 South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video