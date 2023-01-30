The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Domestic: Plumley Avenue
Driving under the influence investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Earwood Street, 500 block Neville Street (Uptown), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes) (2), 100 North Heights Drive, 1 Rails to Trails
Foot patrol: 500 block Nevill Street (Uptown)
Residence check: Johnston Street
Shots fired: Larew Avenue
Traffic stop: 320 City Avenue (Southeastern Chemical), 100 block North Vance Drive, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street (5 Corners)
Trespassing: South Heber Street
Unwanted person: 103 South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
