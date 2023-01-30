The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm specify: Johnstown Road
Assist with other department: Craddock Land and Simms Branch
Burglar alarm: Pikeview Drive, Eagles Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglar in progress: South Heber Street
Civil assist: Bero Avenue
Destruction of property: Johnstown Road
Disturbance: South Heber Street
Drug violation: North Oakwood Avenue
Extra patrol: 103 Earwood Street (3), 128 South Heber Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)(4), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes) (4), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 100 block Morgan Street, 950 Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary), South Heber Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 360 Prince Street (New River Transit), 1900 block Harper Road
Found property: G Street
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Greenbrier Court
Identity theft: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
K9 unit request: Temple Street and Johnstown Road, City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, Pikeview Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown)
Larceny: Ragland Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street, 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problems: Lambert Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2000 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 4th Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Holliday Drive, Holliday Drive and Jasper Drive
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: Maplewood Lane
Panic/hold alarm: 1104 North Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)
Parking complaint: Clyde Street, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road
Reckless driver: Ritter Drive, 1200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: East Main Street, Earwood Street
Search warrant: Maplewood Lane
Shop lifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Armory)
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road, South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall)
Suspicious person: Prince Street, North Eisenhower Drive, North Oakwood Avenue, Bibb Avenue
Threats: Worley Road, City Avenue
Traffic stop: Homewood Drive and Harper Road, 200 block Virginia Street, 500 block Neville Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Beaver Avenue and Westmoreland Street, Rice Street and East Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), Harper Park Drive and Harper Road
Trespassing: Ewart Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block City Avenue
Unresponsive: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)
Unwanted person: South Fayette Street, 269 North Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Warrant served: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), Temple Street, Bibb Avenue and Hartley Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
