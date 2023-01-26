The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault in progress: Hargrove Street
Attempt to locate: South Heber Street
Barking dog: Hartley Avenue
Burglar alarm: 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: Mercer Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Lincoln Street
Civil matter: Harper Road
Deliver message: Virginia Street
Destruction of property: Business Street, Oakhurst Drive, Hylton Lane
Disturbance: Ewart Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: 3158 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gold-N-Pawn)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage (4), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 400 block Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block Park Avenue, 128 S. Heber St. (4), City Avenue and Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Alexander Lane, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Burgess Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 103 Earwood St. (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 Hartley Ave., 200 block Main Street, 300 block Prince Street, 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 422 City Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 400 block Neville Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: Harper Road, New River Road
Harassment: Antonio Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Residence check: 4th Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive (City of Beckley Information Technology)
Stolen property: Mulberry Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Prince Street, New River Town Center
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and G Street, 300 block Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, 300 block 2nd Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar) (2), 100 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 300 block South Fayette Street, Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, South Oakwood Avenue and Pershing Street, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, 200 block 2nd Street, 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino's), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street, 1700 block Harper Road
Trespassing: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Unconscious/syncope: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vandalism/destruction of property: Broadway Street
911 hang-up: Crescent Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
