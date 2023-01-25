The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 24, 2023; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: Quarry Street
Assist other department: Woodlawn Avenue
Attempt to locate: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Attempt to serve domestic violation petition: Mills Avenue
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant), Harper Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 2nd Street
Check welfare: Azzara Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: East Prince Street
Drug violation not in progress: Beckley Crossing
Eloped/walked away: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block New River Park, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Summers Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block City Avenue, Earwood Street and South Heber Street, 100 block Highland Street, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 402 2nd Street (Creager Tire), 103 Earwood Street (3), 100 block Pine Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Quarry Street, 245 Wilkes Avenue (YMCA Soccer Complex), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 360 Prince Street (New River Transit), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Heber Street, 409 North Kanawha Street (Chipley Chiropractic), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 128 South Heber Street (2), Earwood Street, 208 Edgewood Drive, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ragland Road and Fernandez Drive, 100 block Johnston Road, 200 block Barber Avenue, 500 block Teel Road, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 500 block Patch Street
Follow-up call: South Fayette Street (2), East Prince Street
Juvenile problems: Lewis Ritchie Drive
K9 unit request: Stanaford Road (2), Harper Road and Crescent Road, Ragland Road and Fernandez Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: South Fayette Street and 2nd Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Hubbard Street
Overdose: Kessinger Street
Panic/hold alarm: 1734 Harper Road (Kroger Fuel Center)
Reckless driver: 4100 block Harper Street
Residence check: Earwood Street, Johnston Street (2)
Sexual assault not in progress: Temple Street
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Special assignment: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Threats: City Avenue
Traffic stop: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 1706 Harper Road (CoMac), Harper Road and Crescent Road, South Eisenhower Drive and Brookshire Lane, 606 South Eisenhower Drive (Fastenal), 700 block South Fayette Street, South Heber Street and 2nd Street, 100 block Church Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and Thomas Street, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Berkley Street and Johnstown Road, 100 block Stanaford Road, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Street and South Kanawha Street
Trespassing: 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), South Heber Street
Unwanted person: Harper Park Drive
Vehicle towed: 223 South Heber Street (Charles House)
Wanted person: South Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road
911 hang-up: 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
