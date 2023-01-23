The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: 402 2nd Street (Creager Tire) (2), 2400 South Kanawha Street (Black Knight Country Club), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)
Business check: 109 Marshall Avenue
Check welfare: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2004 Harper Road (Shell)
Civil assist: 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments)
Civil matter: Mason Street
Destruction of property: South Heber Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Disturbance: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Kentucky Fried Chicken)
Domestic: 1240 North Eisenhower Drive (Bellacinos)
Driving under the influence investigation: 200 block North Kanawha Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Main Street (2), 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 103 Earwood Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 129 Main Street (United National Bank), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Myers Avenue, 104 Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department garage), 1900 block Harper Road
Follow-up call: Beckley Avenue, Temple Street
Larceny: 117 South Fayette Street (Jan-Care Corporate Office)
Lous Music/Noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Suspicious activity: Mercer Street, Mason Street, East Main Street
Suspicious person: Cranberry Pointe Way, Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi)
Threats: Wilkes Avenue
Traffic stop: 221 Pikeview Drive, Quarry Street and Fulton Avenue, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, Ewart Avenue and Wyoming Avenue, 135 Auto Plaza Drive (L & S Toyota), 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Kanawha Street, 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell), 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's) 2004 Harper Road (Shell), 100 block Market Road, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacinos), 200 block 2nd Street, Powerline Drive and East Prince Street, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Bellevue Lane, Jefferson Street and McGinnis Street, 500 block Neville Street, 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), Wilkes Avenue and Quarry Street
Trespassing: 1 Rails to Trails (2)
Unwanted person: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Warrant served: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
