The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)
Burglar alarm: 2nd Street (Creager Tire), North Kanawha Street
Domestic: Ridgecrest Avenue
Extra patrol: South Heber Street, Earwood Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails, 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department garage), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Park Avenue, 100 block Pine Street. Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2 Rails to Trails,
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley City Police
Missing person: Crossroads Drive (Buffalo Wild Wings)
Shots fired: Beech Avenue and Ewart Avenue
Suspicious person: Ewart Avenue and Beech Avenue, Harper Road (Enterprise Rent-A-Car)
Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Traffic stop: 2000 block Harper Road, 1300 block Harper Road, South Fayette Street and Barber Avenue, 200 block Minnesota Avenue, Worley Road and Allen Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
