Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.