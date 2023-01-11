The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Eastview Street
Attempted breaking and entering: South Eisenhower Drive (Hicks Service Center)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Maplewood Avenue
Burglary in progress: G Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary not in progress: South Kanawha Street
Check welfare: North Vance Street
Destruction of property: Hilton Street and Kessinger Street
Disturbance: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash)
Domestic: Christian Road
Driving under the influence investigate: Market Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra Patrol: Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant), 100 block Ritchie Drive (3), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (1), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (3), South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department garage), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Neville Street, 100 block Teel Road, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 500 block Patch Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Hager Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Appalachian Drive
Fight: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Harassment phone call: Woodlawn Avenue
K9 unit request: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz),200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street
Larceny: Quarry Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: S Eisenhower Drive and Booth Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2000 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prosperity Road and Tanner Drive, Locust street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Grady Avenue
School zone: South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Springdale Avenue, 100 block East Main Street, Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-a), 100 block Saunders Avenue, 400 block Hull Street
Suspicious person: Rails to Trails, 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), North Kanawha Street (Beckley Newspapers), North Kanawha Street and Paint Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 400 block South Fayette Street, 200 block 2nd Street, 1000 block Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Truman Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 4th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block S. Fayette Street, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive
Trespassing: Earwood Street
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Vehicle disabled: South Vance Drive and Johnstown Road, Central Avenue and Ellison Avenue
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
