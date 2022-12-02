The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 320 Quarry St.
Assault: 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's/Gino's)
Attempt to serve warrant: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1 Cedar Ridge Lane, 1046 N. Eisenhower Drive (T Mobile), 421 Carriage Drive
Business check: 1206 S. Kanawha St.
Check welfare: 100 Virginia St. (Apt. 5), 113 S. Fayette St.
Child abuse/neglect: 408 McGinnis St., 112 Booker St.
Civil matter: 105 Truman Ave.
Deceased/found body: 421 N. Vance Drive
Disturbance: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Domestic: 320 Broadway St., 204 Highland St., 105 Truman Ave.
Drug investigation: South Fayette Street/Second Street
Eviction order served: 114 Wilson St.
Extortion: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville St. (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block Burgess Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8) (2), 200 block Dixie Avenue, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Johnstown Road, 139 Wilkes Ave., 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 500 block Neville Street
Follow-up call: 102 Campbell St.
Found property: 1518 Harper Road
Hunting: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: 140 HEPWE Pek Se. (Texas Steakhouse)
K-9 unit request: South Fayette Street/Second Street, 2100 Harper Road (GoMart)
Larceny: 114 Mason St., 102 Campbell St., 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty's)
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 100 block East Main Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Ragland Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Locust Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 409 Second St.
Pedestrian hit: 2300 block South Fayette Street
Possible DUI: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Seizures: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: 100 block Ewart Avenue
Suspicious person: 2004 Harper Road (Shell)
Suspicious vehicle: 106 Ruby Lane
Threats: 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino's), 202 Wildwood Ave.
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2100 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Olive Garden), 600 block N. Kanawha St., Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Oakwood Avenue, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, 100 block New River Town Center, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue (2), 1800 block Harper Road, 2100 Harper Road (GoMart), Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street/North Heber Street
Unresponsive: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Unwanted person: 114 Wilson St. (2)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Coal City
Burglar alarm: Dry Hill, Daniels, Eccles, Stanaford (2)
Disturbance: Daniels, Sprague
Extra patrol: Dry Hill, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Prosperity, Beckley
Found property: MacArthur
Fraud: Skelton
Harassment: Daniels
Larceny: Mount Tabor
Litter: Glen White
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Glen Daniel
Reckless driving: no alocation provided, Surveyor
Shoplifting: Beckley
Speeding vehicles: Bradley
Threats: Sprague
Vehicle disabled: Mount Tabor, Beaver
