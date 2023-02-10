The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Wildwood Avenue
Assault already occurred: Bailey Avenue
Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza, 611 N. Kanawha St. (Just for Kids)
Check welfare: Mondorf Avenue, Johnston Street
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue (2), South Kanawha Street
Domestic: Johnston Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 800 block Johnstown Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Pine Street, 300 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic), 400 block Neville Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Woodlawn Avenue
Harassment: Temple Street
K9 unit request: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), Harper Road and Pikeview Drive (2), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St.(Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Clyde Street
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 300 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic), 100 block North Vance Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Panic/hold alarm: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim, M.D.)
Prowler: Larew Avenue and Worley Road
Residence check: South Heber Street, 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments)
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue
Special assignment: Grey Flats Road, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, South Heber Street, Crescent Road
Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Johnstown Road and Beaver Avenue, Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Park Avenue and 1st Avenue, Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Threats: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 200 block Pinewood Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Holliday Drive and Jasper Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), 100 block East Main Street, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 1500 block Harper Road, 800 block North Kanawha Street
Vehicle identification number verification: East C Street
Warrant served: 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Shady Spring, Beaver, Glen Daniel
Burglary: Daniels
Business check: Bolt, Glen Daniel (3), Beckley
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Beckley (2), Sophia, Daniels
Extra patrol: Beckley, Bradley (5), Beaver (3), Ghent, Cool Ridge (2), Prosperity, Fitzpatrick
Found property: Beaver
Fraud: Sandlick
Harassment: Sophia
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Sophia, Sprague, Calloway Heights, White Oak
Prowler: Bradley
Shoplifting: Rock Creek
Stolen property: Coal City, Helen
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Threats: Beckley
Unwanted person: Calloway Heights
Vagrant: Daniels
