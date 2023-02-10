The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Wildwood Avenue

Assault already occurred: Bailey Avenue

Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza, 611 N. Kanawha St. (Just for Kids)

Check welfare: Mondorf Avenue, Johnston Street

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue (2), South Kanawha Street

Domestic: Johnston Street

Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 800 block Johnstown Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Pine Street, 300 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic), 400 block Neville Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Found property: Woodlawn Avenue

Harassment: Temple Street

K9 unit request: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), Harper Road and Pikeview Drive (2), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St.(Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Clyde Street

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 300 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic), 100 block North Vance Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Panic/hold alarm: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim, M.D.)

Prowler: Larew Avenue and Worley Road

Residence check: South Heber Street, 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments)

Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)

Shots fired: Ewart Avenue

Special assignment: Grey Flats Road, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, South Heber Street, Crescent Road

Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Johnstown Road and Beaver Avenue, Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Park Avenue and 1st Avenue, Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Threats: South Vance Drive

Traffic stop: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 200 block Pinewood Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Holliday Drive and Jasper Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), 100 block East Main Street, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 1500 block Harper Road, 800 block North Kanawha Street

Vehicle identification number verification: East C Street

Warrant served: 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Shady Spring, Beaver, Glen Daniel

Burglary: Daniels

Business check: Bolt, Glen Daniel (3), Beckley

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Beckley (2), Sophia, Daniels

Extra patrol: Beckley, Bradley (5), Beaver (3), Ghent, Cool Ridge (2), Prosperity, Fitzpatrick

Found property: Beaver

Fraud: Sandlick

Harassment: Sophia

Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Sophia, Sprague, Calloway Heights, White Oak

Prowler: Bradley

Shoplifting: Rock Creek

Stolen property: Coal City, Helen

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley

Threats: Beckley

Unwanted person: Calloway Heights

Vagrant: Daniels

