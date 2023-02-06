The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Barking dog: Thomas Street
Burglar alarm: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Burglary in progress: South Heber Street
CPR-child: West Virginia Street
Civil matter: 1706 Harper Road (Comac)
Disturbance: Wilson Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue
Driving under the influence investigation: 1706 Harper Road (Comac)
Drug investigation: Fairlawn Avenue
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 2 Rails to Trails, 265 Industrial Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage)
Follow-up call: 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)
Foot patrol: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Harassing phone call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Missing person: Sunrise Avenue
Overdose: Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: Sunset Drive, 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham’s), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Suspicious person: 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Prince Street, South Heber Street, 1st Avenue (2)
Suspicious vehicle: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Threats: Adkins Street
Traffic problem: 400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell), Virginia Street and West Neville Street, 1334 Harper Road (Tudor’s/Ginos), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3155 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beltone Hearing Aid Center), 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 100 block North Pike Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, 200 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Main Street, 600 block Beaver Avenue, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block South Fayette Street, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 1500 block Harper Road, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block Wilkes Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue and Center Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Front Street, 100 block Prince Street, 800 block North Kanawha Street, Prince Street and North Fayette Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), Brookshire Lane and Clarence W. Meadows Meadows Boulevard, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 1827 Harper Road (CVS), Rural Acres Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Mulberry Street and Brooks Street, 1600 block Maxwell Hill Road
Unwanted person: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2)
911 hang-up: Prince Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
