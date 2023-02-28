The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Arrest: Woodlawn Avenue and Neville Street
Assault already occurred: South Kanawha Street
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant)
Check welfare: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Elkins Street, Antonio Avenue
Civil matter: Ewart Avenue, 2nd Street
Customer complaint: South Fayette Street
Destruction of property: Austin Avenue
Domestic: Harper Road, Ewart Avenue
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Electronic sex crime: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 128 Heber Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 Larew Avenue (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1200 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 360 Prince Street (New River Transit), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Rails to Trails, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Burgess Street, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 2 Rails to Trails, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block 2nd street, 100 block Business Street
Follow-up call: Harper Road
Foot patrol: 100 block Earwood Street
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: 504 2nd Street
K9 unit request: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Woodlawn Avenue and Neville Street
Larceny: 4th Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 2000 block Harper Road
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: Walker Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 210 Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Brookwood Lane and Cardinal Lane
Tamper with mail: Mason Street
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic Stop: 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 600 block South Fayette Street, Lancaster Street and Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street and Antonio Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, Highland Street and Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street, 400 block South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 200 block 4th Street, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, 200 block North Vance Drive, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 1200 block South Kanawha Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street
Trespassing: Earwood Street
Unwanted person: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), Robert C. Byrd Drive
III record check: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
