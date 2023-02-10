The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Check welfare: Mondorf Avenue
Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue (2)
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 800 block Johnstown Road, 1330 Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Pine Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Woodlawn Avenue
K9 unit request: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, South Heber Street
Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Johnstown Road and Beaver Avenue, Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Park Avenue and 1st Avenue, Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Traffic stop: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 200 block Pinewood Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive,
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
