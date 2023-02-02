The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve warrant: North Fayette Street
Barking dog: Hargrove Street
Brandishing: Hume Court
Burglar alarm: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse), 1236 N. Eisenhower Drive (Eyemart), 20 Lark Place, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabe's)
Check welfare: Sandstone Drive
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street
CPR adult: Coponiti Street
Deceased found body: Scott Avenue and 12th Street
Disturbance: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness)
Domestic: Westline Drive (2), Antonio Drive, Johnstown Road, Smith Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Fraud: North Oakwood Avenue
Fleeing officer: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Harassing phone call: Veterans Avenue
Larceny: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Loitering: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: 900 block West Neville Street
Missing person: Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident with fluids/injury: 600 Johnstown Road, South Fayette Street and Adamos Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street and East C Street, 300 block Market Road, 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street and North Fayette Street
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: 108 Crawford St.
Person down: Crescent Road, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Residence check: Earwood Street, South Heber Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)
Shots fired: Mercer Street
Stolen property: Stanaford Road
Stolen vehicle: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Drive, 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta), 510 Ewart Ave.e (Willbrian Apartments), North Kanawha Street, Elkins Street and North Kanawha Street, Neville Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Prince Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Queen Anne Drive, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 200 Stadium Drive (Linda K. Epling Stadium), 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Stanaford Road
Trespassing: Withrow Loop
Unknown law enforcement problem: Main Street
Vehicle disabled: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
