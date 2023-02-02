The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to serve warrant: North Fayette Street

Barking dog: Hargrove Street

Brandishing: Hume Court

Burglar alarm: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse), 1236 N. Eisenhower  Drive (Eyemart), 20 Lark Place, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabe's)

Check welfare: Sandstone Drive

Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street

CPR adult: Coponiti Street

Deceased found body: Scott Avenue and 12th Street

Disturbance: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness)

Domestic: Westline Drive (2), Antonio Drive, Johnstown Road, Smith Street

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street

Found property: South Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Fraud: North Oakwood Avenue

Fleeing officer: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Harassing phone call: Veterans Avenue

Larceny: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)

Loitering: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2) 

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: 900 block West Neville Street

Missing person: Neville Street

Motor vehicle accident with fluids/injury: 600 Johnstown Road, South Fayette Street and Adamos Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street and East C Street, 300 block Market Road, 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street and North Fayette Street

Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: 108 Crawford St.

Person down: Crescent Road, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)

Residence check: Earwood Street, South Heber Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)

Shots fired: Mercer Street

Stolen property: Stanaford Road

Stolen vehicle: South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Drive, 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta), 510 Ewart Ave.e (Willbrian Apartments), North Kanawha Street, Elkins Street and North Kanawha Street, Neville Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Prince Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Queen Anne Drive, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 200 Stadium Drive (Linda K. Epling Stadium), 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Stanaford Road

Trespassing: Withrow Loop

Unknown law enforcement problem: Main Street

Vehicle disabled: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

