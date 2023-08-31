The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Coal City
Burglar alarm: Dry Hill (2), Beckley (2)
Destruction of property: Beaver, Stanaford
Disturbance: Beckley
Embezzlement: Bradley
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Blue Jay
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Beckley, Tams
Reckless driver: Coal City
Road hazard: Sophia
Speeding vehicle: Sullivan, Price Hill
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Stanaford, Cabell Heights, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Tampering with auto: Prosperity
Threats: Daniels
Vehicle disabled: Bragg
