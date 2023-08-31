The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Coal City

Burglar alarm: Dry Hill (2), Beckley (2)

Destruction of property: Beaver, Stanaford

Disturbance: Beckley

Embezzlement: Bradley

Larceny: Calloway Heights, Blue Jay

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Beckley, Tams

Reckless driver: Coal City

Road hazard: Sophia

Speeding vehicle: Sullivan, Price Hill

Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Stanaford, Cabell Heights, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard

Tampering with auto: Prosperity

Threats: Daniels

Vehicle disabled: Bragg

