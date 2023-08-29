The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: 100 block East Prince Street
Accident with injury: Sophia
Animal call: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to locate: Burgess Street
Attempt to serve warrant: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Olympia Drive
Check welfare: South Kanawha Street
Civil matter: Klaus Street
Deliver message: Garfield Street
Destruction of property: Autumn Lane
Disturbance: Bypass Plaza, Ghent, Mabscott
Escort: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Emily Street, Church Street (Nature's Way Taxidermy), 100 block Ball Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Neville Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Church Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Department Shooting Range), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street
Intoxicated person: South Fayette Street
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Lous music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Hager Street, Adair Street, Grey Flats Road
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Grey Flats Road
Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Westwood Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Prowler: Maplewood Lane
Reckless driver: Interstate 64 Exit 124 West and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Beaver
School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary) (2), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Bradley
Suspicious activity: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, Fulton Avenue, West Neville Street
Suspicious person: 100 block South Kanawha Street, South Heber Street, Johnstown Road, Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Combs Street
Threats: Hunter Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue (6), South Fayette Street and 2nd Street (2), 100 block Beaver Avenue (2), Teel Road and Maxwell Hill Road, 700 block Pinewood Drive, Pinewood Drive and Yellow Wood Way, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road and North Lilly Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Drive
Trespassing: Neville Street
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive
Vagrant: Harper Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Dry Hill
Burglary not in progress: Beckley Junction
Counterfeit: MacArthur
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Stanaford
Extra patrol: MacArthur, Maple Fork
Fingerprinting: Beckley
Four-wheeler: Fairdale
Fraud: Pemberton
Larceny: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Naoma, Mabscott
Motor vehicle accident with fluid/injury: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Piney View
Reckless driver: Maple Fork
Road hazard: Grandview
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Beckley
Traffic stop: Eccles, MacArthur, Beckley
Unwanted person: Beckley, Dry Hill
Vehicle disabled: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.