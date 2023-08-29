The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abandoned vehicle: 100 block East Prince Street

Accident with injury: Sophia

Animal call: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to locate: Burgess Street

Attempt to serve warrant: North Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: Olympia Drive

Check welfare: South Kanawha Street

Civil matter: Klaus Street

Deliver message: Garfield Street

Destruction of property: Autumn Lane

Disturbance: Bypass Plaza, Ghent, Mabscott

Escort: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Emily Street, Church Street (Nature's Way Taxidermy), 100 block Ball Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Neville Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Church Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Department Shooting Range), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street

Intoxicated person: South Fayette Street

Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Lous music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: Hager Street, Adair Street, Grey Flats Road

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Grey Flats Road

Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: Westwood Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Prowler: Maplewood Lane

Reckless driver: Interstate 64 Exit 124 West and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Beaver

School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary) (2), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Bradley

Suspicious activity: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, Fulton Avenue, West Neville Street

Suspicious person: 100 block South Kanawha Street, South Heber Street, Johnstown Road, Stanaford

Suspicious vehicle: Combs Street

Threats: Hunter Street

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue (6), South Fayette Street and 2nd Street (2), 100 block Beaver Avenue (2), Teel Road and Maxwell Hill Road, 700 block Pinewood Drive, Pinewood Drive and Yellow Wood Way, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road and North Lilly Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Drive

Trespassing: Neville Street

Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive

Vagrant: Harper Road

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Dry Hill

Burglary not in progress: Beckley Junction

Counterfeit: MacArthur

Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Stanaford

Extra patrol: MacArthur, Maple Fork

Fingerprinting: Beckley

Four-wheeler: Fairdale

Fraud: Pemberton

Larceny: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Naoma, Mabscott

Motor vehicle accident with fluid/injury: Glen Daniel

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Piney View

Reckless driver: Maple Fork

Road hazard: Grandview

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Speeding vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Beckley

Traffic stop: Eccles, MacArthur, Beckley

Unwanted person: Beckley, Dry Hill

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video