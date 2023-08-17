The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Harper Road (2)

Civil assist: Antonio Avenue

Civil matter: 1900 S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), South Vance Drive

Custody complaint: North Lilly Drive

Destruction of property: Park Avenue

Disturbance: Laurel Terrace, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Blue Jay

Domestic: Sandstone Drive, Prince Street, Stanaford Road, South Fayette Street

Drug violation in progress: Barber Avenue

Escort: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Beckley Avenue, 100 block F Street, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 234 Church St. (Nature’s Way Taxidermy), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Main Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 600 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Fight: Wildwood Avenue

Follow-up call: South Heber Street

Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street

Fraud: Hylton Lane, Mool Avenue

Fugitive from justice: Raleigh County

Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: South Heber Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Parking complaint: Jefferson Street and Johnstown Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ’s Liquor)

Shots fired: Temple Street and Scott Avenue

Special assignment: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)

Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue

Suspicious activity: Meadows Court

Suspicious person: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, New River Drive

Threats: Westline Drive, 3rd Avenue

Traffic stop: 400 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, 1902 S. Fayette St., South Kanawha Street and West C Street, 300 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Neville Street, Temple Street and Sheridan Avenue, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 30 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Ragland Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vagrant: Meadows Court, North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Barking dog: Mabscott

Burglar alarm: Sprague, Shady Spring (2)

Destruction of property: Price Hill

Disturbance: Beckley, Beaver (2), Bradley, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill

Extra patrol: Fairdale, Glen Daniel (2), MacArthur, Beckley, Surveyor, Bradley, Beaver (2), Rhodell

Fraud: Daniels

Gas drive-off: MacArthur

Intoxicated person: Beaver

Larceny: Dry Hill

Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Surveyor, White Oak, Irish Mountain, Rhodell, Beaver

Residence check: Sprague

Road rage: Lanark

Suspicious activity: Coal City

Suspicious person: Besoco, Dry Hill

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Glen White

Unwanted person: MacArthur, Cabell Heights

Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Beaver, Grandview

