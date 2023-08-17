The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Harper Road (2)
Civil assist: Antonio Avenue
Civil matter: 1900 S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), South Vance Drive
Custody complaint: North Lilly Drive
Destruction of property: Park Avenue
Disturbance: Laurel Terrace, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Blue Jay
Domestic: Sandstone Drive, Prince Street, Stanaford Road, South Fayette Street
Drug violation in progress: Barber Avenue
Escort: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Beckley Avenue, 100 block F Street, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 234 Church St. (Nature’s Way Taxidermy), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Main Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 600 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Fight: Wildwood Avenue
Follow-up call: South Heber Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street
Fraud: Hylton Lane, Mool Avenue
Fugitive from justice: Raleigh County
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: South Heber Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Parking complaint: Jefferson Street and Johnstown Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ’s Liquor)
Shots fired: Temple Street and Scott Avenue
Special assignment: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: Meadows Court
Suspicious person: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, New River Drive
Threats: Westline Drive, 3rd Avenue
Traffic stop: 400 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, 1902 S. Fayette St., South Kanawha Street and West C Street, 300 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Neville Street, Temple Street and Sheridan Avenue, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 30 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Ragland Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vagrant: Meadows Court, North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Barking dog: Mabscott
Burglar alarm: Sprague, Shady Spring (2)
Destruction of property: Price Hill
Disturbance: Beckley, Beaver (2), Bradley, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Fairdale, Glen Daniel (2), MacArthur, Beckley, Surveyor, Bradley, Beaver (2), Rhodell
Fraud: Daniels
Gas drive-off: MacArthur
Intoxicated person: Beaver
Larceny: Dry Hill
Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Surveyor, White Oak, Irish Mountain, Rhodell, Beaver
Residence check: Sprague
Road rage: Lanark
Suspicious activity: Coal City
Suspicious person: Besoco, Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Glen White
Unwanted person: MacArthur, Cabell Heights
Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Beaver, Grandview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.