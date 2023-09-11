The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Abandoned vehicle: Ringleben Street

Animal call: Broadway Street

Barking dog: Mercer Street

Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Grey Flats Road, North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Neville Street

Civil assist: Sandstone Drive

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Debris in roadway: Klaus Street

Destruction of property: Teel Road

Disturbance: Hargrove Street

Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: New River Town Center

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Teel Road, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)

Follow-up call: Harper Road

Foot patrol: 200 block main Street

Juvenile problems: Skyview Drive

K9 unit request: Harper Road

Larceny: Beckley Crossing

Loud music/noise: Clyde Street, Campbell Street, Reservoir Road (2)

Intoxicated person: Harper Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex (2)

Missing person: Prince Street

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: City Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident private lot: North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: McCreery Street and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Prowler: Cannaday Street

Reckless driver: Stanaford Road, mile marker 127 Interstate 64 westbound

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, Beckley Plaza

Shots fired: South Kanawha Street

Special assignment: 400 block Neville Street (2)

Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Suspicious activity: North Vance Drive, Carriage Drive, Antonio Drive

Suspicious person: Autumn Lane, Beckley Crossing, 2nd Street, Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street

Threats: Wickham Avenue

Traffic stop: 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive

Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive

Unconscious/syncope: North Kanawha Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Beckley Crossing

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

No report provided.

