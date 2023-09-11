The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Ringleben Street
Animal call: Broadway Street
Barking dog: Mercer Street
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Grey Flats Road, North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Neville Street
Civil assist: Sandstone Drive
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Debris in roadway: Klaus Street
Destruction of property: Teel Road
Disturbance: Hargrove Street
Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: New River Town Center
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Teel Road, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Follow-up call: Harper Road
Foot patrol: 200 block main Street
Juvenile problems: Skyview Drive
K9 unit request: Harper Road
Larceny: Beckley Crossing
Loud music/noise: Clyde Street, Campbell Street, Reservoir Road (2)
Intoxicated person: Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex (2)
Missing person: Prince Street
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: City Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: McCreery Street and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Prowler: Cannaday Street
Reckless driver: Stanaford Road, mile marker 127 Interstate 64 westbound
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, Beckley Plaza
Shots fired: South Kanawha Street
Special assignment: 400 block Neville Street (2)
Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Suspicious activity: North Vance Drive, Carriage Drive, Antonio Drive
Suspicious person: Autumn Lane, Beckley Crossing, 2nd Street, Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street
Threats: Wickham Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive
Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive
Unconscious/syncope: North Kanawha Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Beckley Crossing
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
