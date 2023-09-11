The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Ringleben Street and F Street, Hargrove Street
Assist other department: E Street
Attempt to locate: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Woodlawn Avenue
Attempted burglary: Clyde Street
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, Willow Lane, G Street
Burglary not in progress: Huffman Street
Cardiac arrest: Wilkes Avenue
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Springdale Avenue and Rhodes Street
Destruction of property: Johnstown Road
Domestic: Harper Road (2), Klaus Street
Domestic violence petition served: Sandstone Drive
Disturbance: Patch Street and F Street, Hargrove Street
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block South Heber Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1902 Harper Road (Crescent Professional Building), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School),100 block Springdale Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 300 block Neville Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 300 block Vine Street, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza
Follow-up call: Cranston Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Drive
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loitering: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Bypass Plaza
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Overdose: Autumn Lane
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Sexual assault not in progress: South Vance Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Shooting: Hargrove Street
Shots fired: Harper Road, Stanaford Road, Klaus Street
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue, Marshall Avenue, South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: Hargrove Street
Threats: Campbell Street
Traffic light problem: Main Street and North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street and McCreery Street, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet) (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 745 South Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Rural Acres Drive and Canterbury Drive, Crescent Road, Harper Road, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), Myers Avenue and Earhart Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (Beckley Post Office), 100 block Johnstown Road, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street (2), 100 block Garfield Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road
Vagrant: Neville Street
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle fire: Beaver Avenue
Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: Stanaford Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.