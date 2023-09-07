The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Helen
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Sprague
Burglary not in progress: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: MacArthur, Beckley
Extra patrol: Bradley
Four-wheeler: Prosperity
Illegal dumping: Beckley
Larceny: Beckley, Colcord, Crab Orchard
Missing person: Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Surveyor
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Calloway Heights
Road hazard: Crab Orchard
Shots fired: Beckley
Suspicious person: Bradley, Grandview
Suspicious vehicle: Grandview
Threats: Daniels
Traffic stop: MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Beckley
Vehicle towed: Bradley
