The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 

Brandishing: Helen

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Sprague

Burglary not in progress: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: MacArthur, Beckley

Extra patrol: Bradley

Four-wheeler: Prosperity

Illegal dumping: Beckley

Larceny: Beckley, Colcord, Crab Orchard

Missing person: Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Surveyor

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Calloway Heights

Road hazard: Crab Orchard

Shots fired: Beckley

Suspicious person: Bradley, Grandview

Suspicious vehicle: Grandview

Threats: Daniels

Traffic stop: MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

Vehicle towed: Bradley

