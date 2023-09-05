The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Harper Road

Bike patrol: 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails

Breaking and entering in progress: Timber Ridge Drive, Sophia

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Cool Ridge

Burglary not in progress: Temple Street

Check welfare: Johnstown Road

CPR adult: Mills Avenue

Disturbance: Johnston Street, Neville Street, Harper Road

Domestic: North Kanawha Street, Autumn Lane, Galleria Plaza

Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block 9th Street (2), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block New River Town Center, 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), Dyer Avenue and Gadd Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 800 block New River Town Center, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 block East Prince Street

Fireworks complaint: South Kanawha Street

Follow-up call: Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Foot patrol: 500 Neville St., 500 block Neville Street (2), Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street

Found property: Stanaford Road

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Joyriding: Autumn Lane

K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue and College Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: Neville Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: North Fayette Street

Overdose: Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road

Reckless driver: Stanaford Drive, mile marker 125 Interstate 64 westbound, Church Street

Road hazard: Prince Street

Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley)

Stolen property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Crawford Street, 1 Rails to Trails, Midway

Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, Wilkes Avenue and Quarry Street, 3rd Avenue

Threats: Maplewood Lane

Traffic stop: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 1200 block South Fayette Street (2), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 1809 Harper Road (Enterprise Rent-A-Car), 2nd Street and Fayette Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, South Kanawha Street and I Street, Robert C. Byrd and South Oakwood Avenue, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1901 Harper Road (Pioneer Bank), 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Park Avenue and College Avenue, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, South Kanawha Street and McCreery Street

Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue, Blue Jay

Vagrant: Neville Street

Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Anderson Avenue and North Oakwood Avenue

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brandishing: Westview

Burglar alarm: Grandview

Disturbance: Beaver

Larceny: Princewick, Soak Creek

Motorcycle complaint: Soak Creek

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Irish Mountain

No driver's license: Ghent

Reckless driver: Beaver, Grandview

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley

Threats: Harper Heights

Traffic stop: Beaver (3), Beckley, Daniels

Unwanted person: Beaver

911 hangup: Ghent

