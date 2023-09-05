The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Harper Road
Bike patrol: 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails
Breaking and entering in progress: Timber Ridge Drive, Sophia
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Cool Ridge
Burglary not in progress: Temple Street
Check welfare: Johnstown Road
CPR adult: Mills Avenue
Disturbance: Johnston Street, Neville Street, Harper Road
Domestic: North Kanawha Street, Autumn Lane, Galleria Plaza
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block 9th Street (2), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block New River Town Center, 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), Dyer Avenue and Gadd Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 800 block New River Town Center, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 block East Prince Street
Fireworks complaint: South Kanawha Street
Follow-up call: Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 500 Neville St., 500 block Neville Street (2), Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street
Found property: Stanaford Road
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Joyriding: Autumn Lane
K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue and College Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: Neville Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: North Fayette Street
Overdose: Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road
Reckless driver: Stanaford Drive, mile marker 125 Interstate 64 westbound, Church Street
Road hazard: Prince Street
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley)
Stolen property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Crawford Street, 1 Rails to Trails, Midway
Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, Wilkes Avenue and Quarry Street, 3rd Avenue
Threats: Maplewood Lane
Traffic stop: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 1200 block South Fayette Street (2), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 1809 Harper Road (Enterprise Rent-A-Car), 2nd Street and Fayette Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, South Kanawha Street and I Street, Robert C. Byrd and South Oakwood Avenue, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1901 Harper Road (Pioneer Bank), 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Park Avenue and College Avenue, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, South Kanawha Street and McCreery Street
Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue, Blue Jay
Vagrant: Neville Street
Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Anderson Avenue and North Oakwood Avenue
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Westview
Burglar alarm: Grandview
Disturbance: Beaver
Larceny: Princewick, Soak Creek
Motorcycle complaint: Soak Creek
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Irish Mountain
No driver's license: Ghent
Reckless driver: Beaver, Grandview
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Threats: Harper Heights
Traffic stop: Beaver (3), Beckley, Daniels
Unwanted person: Beaver
911 hangup: Ghent
