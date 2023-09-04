The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Arrest: Third Avenue

Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Timber Ridge Drive, Yellowwood Way

Burglary in progress: Main Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Fayette County

Civil matter: Ewart Avenue

Disturbance: Earwood Street, South Heber Street, Stanaford Road, South Vance Drive

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), South Heber Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lucas Drive, 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Ninth Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue

Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV)

Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive

K9 unit request: Harper Road, Yellowwood Way

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Broadway Street and Sheridan Avenue, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 411 Beckley Crossing (Fish Frenzy)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Westwood Drive

Overdose: Bellevue Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: Harper Road

Seizures: East Prince Street

Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Worley Road

Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road, South Vance Drive

Threats: Neville Street

Traffic light problem: Prince Street and North Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: 250 Auto Plaza Drive, 100 block Canterbury Drive, 205 Central Ave. (Central Printing), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive, South Kanawha Street and East C Street, 1 Nell Jean Square (Nell Jean Enterprises), 1100 block West Neville Street, Park Avenue and Third Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4419 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dr Pepper bottling plant), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Johnston Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Walker Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, North Vance Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, Woodlawn Avenue and Second Street

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle disabled: Brookshire Land and South Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive and Canterbury Drive

Warrant served: South Heber Street

911 hangup: Harper Road, Orchard Avenue

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

No report provided.

