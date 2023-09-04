The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Arrest: Third Avenue
Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Timber Ridge Drive, Yellowwood Way
Burglary in progress: Main Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Fayette County
Civil matter: Ewart Avenue
Disturbance: Earwood Street, South Heber Street, Stanaford Road, South Vance Drive
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), South Heber Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lucas Drive, 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Ninth Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue
Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV)
Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: Harper Road, Yellowwood Way
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Broadway Street and Sheridan Avenue, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 411 Beckley Crossing (Fish Frenzy)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Westwood Drive
Overdose: Bellevue Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: Harper Road
Seizures: East Prince Street
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Worley Road
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road, South Vance Drive
Threats: Neville Street
Traffic light problem: Prince Street and North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 250 Auto Plaza Drive, 100 block Canterbury Drive, 205 Central Ave. (Central Printing), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive, South Kanawha Street and East C Street, 1 Nell Jean Square (Nell Jean Enterprises), 1100 block West Neville Street, Park Avenue and Third Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4419 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dr Pepper bottling plant), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Johnston Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Walker Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, North Vance Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, Woodlawn Avenue and Second Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: Brookshire Land and South Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive and Canterbury Drive
Warrant served: South Heber Street
911 hangup: Harper Road, Orchard Avenue
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
No report provided.
