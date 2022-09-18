The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: 818 N. Eisenhower Drive (Heart and Vascular Center), 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), Sandlewood Drive, Second Street
Destruction of property: South Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road
Disturbance: East Main Street/East Prince Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart/Sam's Club/Lowe's area), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Fourth Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 200 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Huffman Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Stewart Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)
Intoxicated person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
K9 unit request: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: Hartley Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block South Heber Street, Pikeview Drive/New River Drive, 400 block Second Street
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
911 hangup: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Overdose: Hager Street
Possible DUI: South Kanawha Street
Radar patrol: 220 block Westwood Drive
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Shots fired: Springdale Avenue
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road, Pine Street, East Prince Street/Nebraska Avenue
Suspicious person: Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Rails to Trails
Threats: Cannaday Street
Traffic stop: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Brookshire Lane, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block High School Drive, High School Drive/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Lancaster Street, Resource Drive/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Unwanted person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hylton Lane, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vandalism/destruction of property: Hartley Avenue
Vehicle disabled: New River Town Center/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: Lilly Street
Warrant served: Main Street
