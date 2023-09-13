The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Accident with injury: 302 Westmoreland St.

Assault already occurred: South Heber Street

Attempt to locate: South Heber Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Heber Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Westline Drive

Burglar alarm: Montgomery Court, Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Hylton Lane

Civil matter: Beaver Avenue

Domestic: South Heber Street

Domestic violence petition served: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street

Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive

Embezzlement: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 100 block G Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (3), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Teel Road

Follow-up call: Dodson Court, Greenbrier Court (2), Klaus Street, Virginia Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (4)

K9 unit request: 400 block Neville Street, Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Spring Street, Sunset Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, South Vance Drive

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: South Oakwood Avenue

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Johnstown Road

Parking complaint: Westwood Drive

Person down: South Heber Street

Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic problem: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)

Traffic stop: 200 block Beckley Crossing, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 700 block South Fayette Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar) (2), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and McCreery Street, 600 block Johnstown Road, McCreery Street and South Kanawha Street, West Neville Street and Virginia Street, 700 block North Oakwood Avenue, Powerline Drive and East Prince Street, 1967 Robert C. Byrd Drive (O'Reilly Auto Parts), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Dialysis), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue (6), Second Street and First Avenue, Second Street and Third Avenue, Second Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Westmoreland Street and Beaver Avenue

Trespassing: South Heber Street

Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Heber Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: East Prince Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Breaking and entering in progress: Stanaford

Burglar alarm: Sophia

Disturbance: Crab Orchard

Drug violation in progress: Beaver

Extra patrol: Bradley

Fraud: no location provided

Harassment: Stanaford

Illegal dumping: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Ghent, Harper Heights

Motorcycle complaint: Sullivan

No driver's license: Lester

Possible DUI: Shady Spring

Reckless driver: Daniels, Tolleytown

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Sophia

Stolen vehicle: Lester

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Shady Spring, Sophia

Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford

Traffic stop: Beaver, Beckley (2), Sophia

Unwanted person: Beaver, Bradley

Vehicle disabled: Sullivan

911 hangup: Cabell Heights

