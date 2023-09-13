The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Accident with injury: 302 Westmoreland St.
Assault already occurred: South Heber Street
Attempt to locate: South Heber Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Heber Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Westline Drive
Burglar alarm: Montgomery Court, Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Hylton Lane
Civil matter: Beaver Avenue
Domestic: South Heber Street
Domestic violence petition served: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Embezzlement: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 100 block G Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (3), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Teel Road
Follow-up call: Dodson Court, Greenbrier Court (2), Klaus Street, Virginia Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (4)
K9 unit request: 400 block Neville Street, Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Spring Street, Sunset Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, South Vance Drive
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: South Oakwood Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Johnstown Road
Parking complaint: Westwood Drive
Person down: South Heber Street
Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic problem: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)
Traffic stop: 200 block Beckley Crossing, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 700 block South Fayette Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar) (2), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and McCreery Street, 600 block Johnstown Road, McCreery Street and South Kanawha Street, West Neville Street and Virginia Street, 700 block North Oakwood Avenue, Powerline Drive and East Prince Street, 1967 Robert C. Byrd Drive (O'Reilly Auto Parts), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Dialysis), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue (6), Second Street and First Avenue, Second Street and Third Avenue, Second Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Westmoreland Street and Beaver Avenue
Trespassing: South Heber Street
Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Heber Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: East Prince Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Breaking and entering in progress: Stanaford
Burglar alarm: Sophia
Disturbance: Crab Orchard
Drug violation in progress: Beaver
Extra patrol: Bradley
Fraud: no location provided
Harassment: Stanaford
Illegal dumping: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Ghent, Harper Heights
Motorcycle complaint: Sullivan
No driver's license: Lester
Possible DUI: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Daniels, Tolleytown
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Sophia
Stolen vehicle: Lester
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Shady Spring, Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford
Traffic stop: Beaver, Beckley (2), Sophia
Unwanted person: Beaver, Bradley
Vehicle disabled: Sullivan
911 hangup: Cabell Heights
